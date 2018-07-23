New Mega Man Cartoon Corny As Hell

The new child-targeted Mega Man series slated to air in the west on Cartoon Network has given fans a taste of what the cartoon will offer, with mostly corny humor and mediocre action sequences being shown; how long before the show’s protagonist comes out as gay might also be a concern…

A brief PV of the first episode which is titled “Throwing Shade”, the series clearly making an effort to cater towards the millennial generation and their aggravating slang:

The PV may have its younger watchers confused as the enemy robot, Fire Man, was mostly only present in the very first game over 3 decades ago – the Mega Man show will debut on Cartoon Network in the west on August 5th.