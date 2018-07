The sizzling summer season has once again served as an incentive for smartphone title SinoAlice to release more sexy bikini iterations of its many girls for players to gather up, sex appeal unsurprisingly being used as a means of accruing sales for the already money-intensive game.

A brief PV showing off all the new bikinis:

Thankfully Yoko Taro hasn’t decided to stick with his previous “plan” to instead use more “reserved” outfits…