One Piece’s Luffy & Usopp Become Virtual YouTubers

One Piece‘s official YouTube channel has released a special video in honor of One Piece’s 21st anniversary, revealing that the franchise’s Luffy and Usopp are becoming virtual YouTubers; at least for the video, a disappointment for the more obsessed individuals of the crazed fanbase.

The video, which has the seiyuu for both Luffy and Usopp being strapped into motion capture technology to control their characters:

Footage of both the models and the seiyuu themselves as they pull off all sorts of strange movements have been provided, though the event may yet prove just how horrifyingly widespread the virtual YouTuber trend has become…