K-ON! Girls Reunite In Kirara Fantasia

The anime schoolgirls who helped kick-start the after school club anime boom have now returned by way of casual smartphone title Kirara Fantasia, with each K-ON! girl getting their own adorable outfit that will no doubt cause otaku to flock to the game (if they aren’t already playing it).

The announcement tweet came with a PV video:

Kirara Fantasia is a long-running smartphone game that features a multitude of anime girls that players can collect, with the developers likely raking in mounds of cash over the brilliant idea; the K-ON! girls will arrive on July 23rd.