Eiichiro Oda: “One Piece is 80% Done”

A recent interview in the Yomiuri Shimbun has informed One Piece fanatics that their highly worshiped manga that seemingly cannot end is about 80% complete; given the time it took to reach that state, fans can rest assured that there is still plenty left to go…

Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, was the one to deliver the news; for those not aware, Oda has been updating fans about the progress of the series over the last few years, claiming the manga was about 50% complete in 2010, 60% in 2012 and 65% finished in 2016.

Given how much of a worldwide phenomenon it has become, many naturally believe that the creator could simply be stretching the series out so that he can milk it as much possible – the 90th volume of One Piece is scheduled for release come September 4th.