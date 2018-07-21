Top 10 Cutest Dragon Quest Heroines

Eternal RPG series Dragon Quest has had its multitude of marvelous maidens ranked according to their beauty, earning the fighter princess of one title the honor of most ravishing as opposed to a woman with gargantuan breasts or skimpy clothing.
1. Alena (Dragon Quest IV)
2. Bianca (Dragon Quest V)
3. Barbara (Dragon Quest VI)
4. Flora (Dragon Quest V)
5. Jessica (Dragon Quest VIII)
6. Veronica (Dragon Quest XI)
7. Princess Lora (Dragon Quest)
8. Manya (Dragon Quest IV)
9. Ruida (Dragon Quest IX)
10. Rikka (Dragon Quest IX)
