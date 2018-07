Experienced Taiko no Tatsujin players may be insulted to know that a new trailer for the Taiko no Tatsujin Switch release has informed casuals on the daunting task of swinging controllers at the air; which may in fact merely be an attempt to compensate for poor motion controls…

The instructive video:

Taiko no Tatsujin is available now for the Switch in Japan, the English subtitled Asian version will launch on August 9th.