Police Hunt Old Man For Telling Children “It’s Hot”

Police have advised citizens to be on the lookout for a dangerous old man who told children to be careful due to the hot weather.

According to a warning issued by Osaka police, a suspicious man in Joutou ward was recently spotted telling two elementary school boys to be careful of the hot weather, which has caused numerous cases of heatstroke across Japan over the past few weeks. Naturally, the man has been deemed to be a potential danger to children.

According to the children’s description, the dangerous individual was between 60 and 70 years old, was slightly overweight, had salt and pepper hair, was wearing a white shirt and rode a white bicycle. He left immediately after warning the children about the hot weather.

Anyone who sees the man in question is urged to contact the police.