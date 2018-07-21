Masahiro Sakurai: “Smash Bros Ultimate Could Ruin Future Games”

Smash Brothers creator Masahiro Sakurai has shown concerns for the future of the franchise due to the features of the upcoming Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, claiming that the game’s roster of every past character in the franchise could “ruin” future titles.

In an interview with Famitsu, Masahiro Sakurai lamented about how Smash Brothers Ultimate could ruin possibilities for future games (despite every previous game in the series being essentially the exact same but with new or different characters):

“I question what we’ll do with the next title, and I feel that having ‘all characters playable’ (for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) may have been a Pandora’s Box that could ruin possibilities for what’s next in the series.” “However, honestly speaking, I’m not thinking about what’s next!”

Sakurai was also surprised at how Ultimate’s aspect of possessing all former fighters didn’t leak:

“To be honest, I’m really glad that it didn’t leak. If it leaked that ‘all characters will be in it,’ then it wouldn’t have gotten the same reception. I really wanted to avoid having the work of several years get smashed by someone who wanted his little moment to brag.” “It would’ve been over for us had the words ‘all characters playable’ made it out there. It was a top secret project that many at Nintendo didn’t even know about, and that’s why you saw cheers even from those involved with Nintendo.”

If anything, the game could perhaps doom the developers as players might expect every previous character from Ultimate to make it into the next release, in addition to new ones…