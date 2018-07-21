The hardcore gaming of High Score Girl has continued as the series has demonstrated just how adorable Akira can be, granted some believe the show would have done a better job at that without the atrocious 3D CG…
Omake:
The hardcore gaming of High Score Girl has continued as the series has demonstrated just how adorable Akira can be, granted some believe the show would have done a better job at that without the atrocious 3D CG…
Omake:
>tfw westerners still aren’t tired of anime
Are you even watching this because it’s genuinely fun or do you literally have nothing better do to, including not consuming western media, either because some seem to think that if you had to stop watching anime then you’d have to start watching pozzed western cartoons.
In a world where Berserk 2016 exists you can’t possibly call this 3dcg atrocious. That shit looked like an Xbox 360 indie game. The worst I can see from these screenshots is that it looks a little off sometimes.
So why not show some of that “atrocious 3D CG” in this post?
MANGA JUST FUCK-UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
FUCK LA RIOT 1992!!!!!!!!!!!!!
FUCK YOU LIVESTREAM(10x)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
FUCKING MANGA END IN 10 VOLUMES IN WINTER 2019 BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Leave a Comment