Final Evangelion Film “Coming In 2020!”

The last of four films in the Neon Genesis Evangelion “reboot” will come in 2020, according to official sources.

The fourth and final Rebuild of Evangelion film has received a release date, with the long-awaited conclusion to the series set to come out in 2020, a mere five years later than director Hideaki Anno’s original plan.

As one might well expect, advertising for the final instalment of the mental illness-themed mecha anime is rather cryptic, with the official website’s main page bearing laconic text mentioning “the continuation and the end” and an even more obscure piece that some have tentatively translated along the lines of “error and correction”:

An announcement trailer for the film has recently been leaked to YouTube, showing Mari Makinami Illustrious in action: