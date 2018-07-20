The 9 Most Competent Female Characters

Gorgeous anime girls have served as the subject of a list yet again, though this time they’ve been ranked according to their competency in some ability; resulting in a tie between a largely popular fighter girl and a bashful bunny girl…

1 (tie). Kurousagi (Mondaiji-tachi ga Isekai Kara Kuru Sou Desu yo)

1 (tie). Asuna (Sword Art Online)

3. Koyanagi Hanako (Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii)

4. Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)

5 (tie). Ayase Eli (Love Live!)

5 (tie). Kusanagi Motoko (Ghost in the Shell)

5 (tie). Shiba Miyuki (Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei)

5 (tie). Tanya Degurechaff (Youjo Senki)

5 (tie). Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)

