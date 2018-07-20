Power Rangers × Street Fighter Short Film Announced

The strangest collaboration has emerged in the form of this nearly imminent film, “Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Street Fighter Showdown”, which has the Power Rangers and Street Fighter characters fighting to save the world whilst having critics wonder who this film was meant for.

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars (a mobile title) had recently implemented numerous Street Fighter characters back in May, so the 2 franchises aren’t complete strangers in regards to each other – a trailer for the short film from Comic-con, which some will no doubt label as corny:

The brawls of Power Rangers: Legacy Wars Street Fighter Showdown will break out this fall.