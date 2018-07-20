Pokemon Plush Dolls Actually Bath Towels…?

Those who have ever wanted a more convenient purpose for rubbing a Pokemon all over their naked bodies can now utilize these plush dolls as an excuse, as they are apparently made of the same fabric as bath towels and can be used as such.

Hailing all the way from South Korea come these seemingly innocent Pokemon plush dolls, which can actually be used for drying off a person’s body after a shower due to being made of a fabric suitable for such a purpose – according to the Pokemon Company, they’re made of a material that will help dry off a body quicker than a normal towel.

Whether or not a consumer would feel comfortable rubbing a small creature across their nude body however is another matter; the towels can be purchased exclusively at the Pokemon Pop-Up Store in Shinchon of South Korea.