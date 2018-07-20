Octopath Traveler Tops Japanese Charts

Turn-based JRPG Octopath Traveler has proven to be a hit in Japan, massively outselling other games in its first week.

Square Enix’s 2D role-playing game Octopath Traveler has finished top of the Japanese charts in its debut week by a considerable margin. The game has sold a total of 110,111 physical copies, twice as many as second-place Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker sold across two platforms, according to Media Create.

Octopath Traveler’s sales figures may be seen as impressive total given the strength of the Japanese market and the fact that the game released late in the week. There are also rumours of undersupply, which if true, would suggest that higher sales could have been possible.

The Switch-exclusive game appears to be a rare example of a new Square Enix RPG being well-received both by core JRPG fans while still achieving commercial success. This may be contrasted with previous releases of new RPG franchises by Square-Enix, such as Lost Sphear.