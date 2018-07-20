Despite plummeting sales for games featuring the original idols, the well-endowed Miura Azusa has still managed to earn social media accolades from fans with the arrival of her birthday; illustrations and cake-laden shrines naturally serving as the usual offerings.
That’s nice people still care about the OGs of IdolMaster, she was always a kind and sweet person in the games.
Dat guy feeding his screen tho.
Its stupid that anime characters even have birthdays
I love her! Would definitely marry her lol Happy birthday!
Happy 13th 21st birthday to her!
