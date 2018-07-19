Kemono Friends Original Short Story Anime Announced

Possibly good news has emerged for those who still care about the Kemono Friends franchise as an original short story anime has been announced, though fans may be doubting its quality due to the absence of the original director…

The animation will debut the first 2 episodes of “Youkoso Japari Park” on August 12th via TV Tokyo’s “Anitere” anime broadcast service app, the first will be available to those with free memberships; the anime will be set in the world of the Kemono Friends game that originally launched in March 2015.

The animation will revolve around the franchise’s cute animal girls attempting to solve issues before the park opens, with park guide Mirai and the lovable Serval recording a video of the whole event.

During Comiket 94 at the Anitere booth from August 10th to August 12th, there will be handouts of the “Anitere Treasure DVD” which will contain the first episode of the series; only 10,000 total will be handed out at various times during the event.

The animation studio has not been revealed and the exchange of Serval’s original seiyuu, Ozaki Yuka, for Nonaka Ai may have fans feeling quite nervous – however, Ozaki Yuka will still be present in the anime as a narrator, sure to have many confused over such a decision.