Fans On Granblue Fantasy × Love Live Event: “Don’t Talk To MY Idols!”

The western Love Live fandom has been aghast at the translation of some comments made by Japanese fans regarding Granblue Fantasy‘s upcoming collaboration with the idol franchise, as numerous Japanese fanboys have been upset at the thought of their precious idols talking to the game’s superior alpha males.

A reddit post compiled a screencap containing translations of some comments from social media, with many of the comments showing concern over the Love Live girls interacting with Granblue’s males:

Response from westerners over these comments:

Footage from a livestream that revealed the collaboration:

Granblue Fantasy had previously collaborated with superior idol franchise IdolMaster, though there was not as much of a ruckus online over such a grave otaku concern…