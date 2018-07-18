Top 10 Roles Of Yoko Hikasa

In commemoration of Yoko Hikasa’s birthday, a ranking has emerged asking voters about their favorite character that the seiyuu has voiced, leading to some predictable results as an absurdly popular bass guitarist takes first place without issue.
1. Akiyama Mio (K-ON!)
2. Amakusa Shino (Seitokai Yakuindomo)
3. Yagami Kou (New Game!)
4 (tie). Maria Cadenzavna Eve (Senki Zesshou Symphogear)
4 (tie). Rias Gremory (High School DxD)
6 (tie). Pitohui (Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online)
6 (tie). Yukinokouji Nobara (Inu x Boku SS)
8 (tie). Kirigiri Kyouko (Danganronpa)
8 (tie). Shinonono Houki (Infinite Stratos)
10 (tie). Stephanie Dola (No Game no Life)
10 (tie). Diana Cavendish (Little Witch Academia)
10 (tie). Bungaku Shoujo (Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou)
