Hisone to Masotan Dragon Plush Doll Ridiculously Adorable

Recently concluded series Hisone to Masotan has already begun to offer fans of the series the opportunity to purchase a plush doll of the show’s adorable dragon, surely a collectible that otaku will be unable to resist spending their precious money on.

The 13-inch plush doll is a limited production item courtesy of MOVIC, however 200 pre-orders are needed (before August 1st) in order for the dolls to ship out – the cute doll:

Should fans meet this incentive, the goods will ship out in October; the doll can be pre-ordered now.