First English Azur Lane Trailer Hits The Water

Chinese Kantai Collection rip-off Azur Lane has been making headway in regards to being more favored to the western crowd as the first trailer for the game’s English release has arrived, showcasing some of the cute ship-girls that players can look forward to spending tons of money on gacha to get.

The rather scant trailer:

One concerned individual curious to know whether the game will be censored upon release (due to this being more common now for western releases) had apparently discovered this:

Those excited for Azur Lane’s arrival can pre-register now; the game is available for iOS and Android in China, Japan and South Korea now, the English release is slated for 2018.