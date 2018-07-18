Fate/Grand Order Duel Event Pure Ota-Fuel

Fate/Grand Order Duel, an upcoming board game spin-off to the popular smartphone game Fate/Grand Order, recently held an event at Akihabara showing off how its played, additionally showcasing the board game’s various collectible mini-figurines that were clearly inspired by the grossly popular Amiibos…

Exhibits revealing the game’s mini-figurines, standees of the franchise’s characters and more as seen at the event:

Fate/Grand Order Duel can become the next hot fad amongst casuals come August 1st.