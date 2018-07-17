Reach Out & Touch Horo In Upcoming Spice & Wolf VR Game

Wolf girl lovers disappointed by the lack of a 3rd anime season for Spice and Wolf can perhaps alleviate their melancholy with this newly announced virtual reality game, which will allow fans to become ever closer to their goddess, Horo.

Written by Spice and Wolf’s original author Isuna Hasekura, details regarding the game’s plot have not been revealed, but the seiyuu who voiced Lawrence and Horo in the anime will be making a return – the game will be playable through multiple different VR devices.

The official announcement tweet:

Those not in possession of a VR device need not fret as it has been confirmed that there will be a movie version available on PC (accompanied by English subtitles):

The Spice and Wolf VR title will arrive sometime in 2019.