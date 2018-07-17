Marie Rose & Mai Shiranui Mods Arrive For Final Fantasy XV

Amorous males tired of having to play as a bunch of bros on a road trip in Final Fantasy XV can at least ease the suffering slightly with these mods that allow players to replace one of the male characters with Marie Rose or Mai Shiranui.

Desirable Mai Shiranui of King of Fighters fame replaces Ignis and uses her model from Dead or Alive 5: Last Round:

The Marie Rose mod replaces Noctis and even uses facial animations:

Unfortunately only those with the superior master race PC version can download the mods, which are both available now.