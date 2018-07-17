Learn to Dance With Hugtto! PreCure’s Creepy Kigurumi Videos

Toei Animation’s official YouTube channel has uploaded a series of videos for magical girl series Hugtto! PreCure (the latest entry into the massive PreCure franchise) teaching watchers how to dance to the show’s character songs, utilizing live action as actors don creepy kigurumi masks that will make some wonder how such a thing could appeal to children…

5 total videos were released, featuring 5 of Hugtto! PreCure’s magical girls:

The videos are naturally all in promotion of PreCure’s numerous songs and CD releases, bound to secure plenty of sales from the “big friend” contingent…