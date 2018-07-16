Top 10 Most Beloved Mangaka

Asking manga fans the mangaka that they most love has yielded a strong showing from the titans of the art, the authors of such classics as One Piece and Naruto being displaced by the author of yet another long-standing series…
1. Hideaki Sorachi (Gintama)
2. Sui Ishida (Tokyo Ghoul)
3. Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)
4. Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter x Hunter)
5. Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto)
6. Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist)
7. Rumiko Takahashi (Inuyasha)
8. Gosho Aoyama (Detective Conan)
9. Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball)
10. Izumi Tsubaki (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)
Leave a Comment