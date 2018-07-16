New Higurashi & Umineko Titles Announced

Visual novel enthusiasts in need of more horrifying drama and gore will be delighted to know that new Higurashi and Umineko games are on the way, surely promising 100+ hours of intense drama as both franchises tend to deliver.

The new Higurashi game (an entirely new entry into the franchise) has yet to receive an official title, but the Umineko game has been revealed as “Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku”, a bundle pack that contains all previous titles plus a new scenario and other additional goodies – the Twitter announcement from 07th Expansion:

The Higurashi game and Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku are slated for release this winter in Japan, platforms for both titles have not been divulged.