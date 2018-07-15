Splatoon 2 Leaderboard Hacker Pleads For Anti-Cheat

One of Splatoon 2‘s leaderboards were recently hacked by a deviant, albeit for a reason other than to stroke a massive ego as the hacker added in a message with the top 4 entries: “please add anti cheat.”

Child-targeted Nintendo Switch shooter Splatoon 2 had recently been struck by a wave of hacking, naturally prompting complaints from regular players; though one individual sought to try and attract Nintendo’s attention on the matter with some drastic measures:

The hacker also made a statement in a Reddit thread explaining his reasoning and goals:

This will be my statement, I guess:

I hereby claim responsibility for the recent incident on the Rank X leader board.

Proof

Splatoon 2 is a game that I love so very deeply. Despite having its connectivity issues, I think it provides a healthy and competitive environment for all players; it advocates strategy and a strong sense of team work. It is because of this, everyone enjoys Splatoon, and enjoys the fun of fighting for a rank or a league position.

However, this will not be true as long as there are cheaters lurking around.

I’ve never personally played the first Splatoon, but I heard how bad it was, being overrun by cheaters who tamper with the game and impose unfair advantages on others. I, at first, was relieved that the Switch had a decently strong system security. Perhaps that’s what the development team thought as well. Yet it doesn’t justify removing all the security measures from the first game, and leave the game and its players completely defenseless to ill-purposed griefers who mod their game to victory. I figured that someone needs to deliver a message to Nintendo.

And a loud one.

Nintendo, you’re welcome to ban my console any time. My purpose was to call attention to the current issue that plagues the game, and I’ve done that. But my message is, please make protecting your players the top priority.

Please add anti-cheat.

Quick edit:

It seems that many people got the wrong idea that I abused some hacks like the ones I’m accusing of to get on the leader board. I would never do that. It lacks certain… elegance. Not to mention that I serve to protect players, not harm them. What I did was that I simply edited my X Power. The short game in my screenshot, in fact, was just a lucky push.

Oh, thanks Sendou for the Colosseum invite offer. Expect my DM as soon as I actually reach a top 500 😉

Enough said, time to start saving up for a new Switch.

Update:

Looks like Nintendo finally woke up and removed my power level. Bet you never seen a “X Power: 0” before. Now that it means they have seen the message.

The Splatoon player additionally mentioned that he only used a hack to alter his “X power” so that he could add in the leaderboard message and that he has never used hacks in-game – a claim that many will take with a grain of salt.

Nintendo has not made a response to this cry for help, though the hacker shared an image that his X power had been set to 0, so Nintendo (or at least a low-level subcontractor) have at least seen the message.

  • Anonymous says:

    Oh cool, they still didn’t learn from Sega’s early online console mistakes.
    Back in the Dreamcast era, Phantasy Star Online was a cheat filled clusterfuck because Sega had no fucking clue what they were doing.

    Back then they were largely forgiven due to being limited to dialup speeds (so serverside would be difficult), no online update capability, and it was one of the first properly online consoles but most of us older gamers will still never forget just how bad it was.

    • Anonymous says:

      PSO didn’t have hackers in the Dreamcast era. It had people entering in cheat codes via Action replay and other such items you could freely buy to get to level 200 or whatever. And some of those people were very friendly to newbies giving them free shit and helping them level.

        • Anonymous says:

          You could be right, I played when the game first came out and it wasn’t too obvious. After a while I thought most of the stuff was done via Gameshark/Action Replay with the codes?

          I think the worst thing was those that tried to NOL or KIREEK others, because once the game saves you lose potentially hundreds of hours of work.

        • Anonymous says:

          PSO on the Dreamcast didn’t have “pets”. It had “Mags” which were hardly special in any sort of way. Also expensive revives, what? The game had one revive spell and one type of revive item.

      • Anonymous says:

        It’s a shame the term “hacker” is thrown around so loosely these days. When you think of a hacker, do you think of Elliot Alderson, or do you think of a random retard using cheat codes/random tool downloaded off the internet to cheat?

        • Anonymous says:

          Theyre one in the same, both retarded. They both only do what they do to feed their own ego or get a one up on someone else because it makes them feel superior. Its no different with those that hack to prove a point or hack to impose thier radical liberal beliefs and hide behind masks while pretending to be rightious.

  • Anonymous says:

    I’m surprised Nintendo even had the knowhow to reset his X power. They’ve always been the grandparent who needs you to tell them how to login to their email every day, of the gaming world.

  • Riiku says:

    Lol, if you think nintendo gives a shit about “healthy environment” and will do anything else about besides banning the shit out if this dude – you need a reality check.

    Ridiculously overpriced nintendo mini consoles on the auctions is a very healthy environment indeed.

    • Anonymous says:

      Even with an anti-cheat, it is still an uphill battle combating them. Game hackers (not the skiddies who simply use someone else’s code) are a lot smarter than most people realize.

      Not to mention any decent anti-cheat will have an extremely high performance hit.

      • Anonymous says:

        Meh most cheat makers usually in for monetary profits, it’s very rare they will hack a game they love deeply. Btw it’s not a problem if it’s just one or two game hackers using their private tools, the real problem happens when big numbers of “skiddies” buying cheating tool sold by hackers.

        • Anonymous says:

          I think some would create cheats for games if they feel aggrieved by the company who had produced the game in question. You know, giving the middle finger to the game creators with the chaos said cheat would cause.

          • Anonymous says:

            You worded that badly. Giving the middle finger through chaos for the pursuit of justice isn’t laudable unless you use the attention to voice your dissatisfaction and demonstrate why you did this.

            Simply flipping the bird on a drive-by, doesn’t point to an issue but set a fad. A fad that can potentially kill the game completely or reduce the cause you set out to fulfill to a passing fart.

      • Anonymous says:

        I abandoned modern games for this very reason.

        Generally older games with small communities keeping them alive have very few cheaters since any cheating drives away what few players are left and most of them just do it for attention anyway.

      • Anonymous says:

        99.9 percent of those people aren’t “hackers” they’re just random people using a tool that’s probably infested with trojans to cheat. Some people clearly can’t tell the difference, which is why most of them end up being banned in the properly moderated games.

  • Anonymous says:

    yeah it sucks that the switch is so easy to hack ever since i heard about it and seen the shit people been doing i havent touch splatoon in a while not only that am worried about the future of switch and its multiplayer games

  • Anonymous says:

    Thing is, Nintendo hasn’t been into online multiplayer competitive scene that well to garner trust to, at the very least, me. The problem with these games is that it always, ALWAYS need human STAFF that monitors the game 24/7. Nintendo, in their “goodwill and charity”, just haven’t realized that yet and would settle itself on the sale of their singleplayer they know and so love.