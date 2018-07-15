Splatoon 2 Leaderboard Hacker Pleads For Anti-Cheat

One of Splatoon 2‘s leaderboards were recently hacked by a deviant, albeit for a reason other than to stroke a massive ego as the hacker added in a message with the top 4 entries: “please add anti cheat.”

Child-targeted Nintendo Switch shooter Splatoon 2 had recently been struck by a wave of hacking, naturally prompting complaints from regular players; though one individual sought to try and attract Nintendo’s attention on the matter with some drastic measures:

The hacker also made a statement in a Reddit thread explaining his reasoning and goals:

This will be my statement, I guess: I hereby claim responsibility for the recent incident on the Rank X leader board. Proof Splatoon 2 is a game that I love so very deeply. Despite having its connectivity issues, I think it provides a healthy and competitive environment for all players; it advocates strategy and a strong sense of team work. It is because of this, everyone enjoys Splatoon, and enjoys the fun of fighting for a rank or a league position. However, this will not be true as long as there are cheaters lurking around. I’ve never personally played the first Splatoon, but I heard how bad it was, being overrun by cheaters who tamper with the game and impose unfair advantages on others. I, at first, was relieved that the Switch had a decently strong system security. Perhaps that’s what the development team thought as well. Yet it doesn’t justify removing all the security measures from the first game, and leave the game and its players completely defenseless to ill-purposed griefers who mod their game to victory. I figured that someone needs to deliver a message to Nintendo. And a loud one. Nintendo, you’re welcome to ban my console any time. My purpose was to call attention to the current issue that plagues the game, and I’ve done that. But my message is, please make protecting your players the top priority. Please add anti-cheat. Quick edit: It seems that many people got the wrong idea that I abused some hacks like the ones I’m accusing of to get on the leader board. I would never do that. It lacks certain… elegance. Not to mention that I serve to protect players, not harm them. What I did was that I simply edited my X Power. The short game in my screenshot, in fact, was just a lucky push. Oh, thanks Sendou for the Colosseum invite offer. Expect my DM as soon as I actually reach a top 500 😉 Enough said, time to start saving up for a new Switch. Update: Looks like Nintendo finally woke up and removed my power level. Bet you never seen a “X Power: 0” before. Now that it means they have seen the message.

The Splatoon player additionally mentioned that he only used a hack to alter his “X power” so that he could add in the leaderboard message and that he has never used hacks in-game – a claim that many will take with a grain of salt.

Nintendo has not made a response to this cry for help, though the hacker shared an image that his X power had been set to 0, so Nintendo (or at least a low-level subcontractor) have at least seen the message.