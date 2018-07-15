Nutaku Announces Lewd Gaming Championship

With the rising popularity of esports, Nutaku has attempted something new by creating a gaming tournament dedicated solely for eroge, starting with players taking on one of their titles – finally making that most solitary of pursuits a competitive one..

Players will be tasked with playing Nutaku’s Tits ‘n’ Tanks, an arcade-style title where players control tanks and must destroy those on the enemy team on a 3D battlefield; 64 contestants will be fighting for a $25,000 prize pool – sponsored by YouPorn, winners will also be awarded with a yearly membership to the website.

While Tits ‘n’ Tanks is an android game, Nutaku have confirmed that entrants can play via emulator:

Tits ‘n’ Tanks has players choosing from one of four factions, each of which have a unique array of tanks and soldiers, players can then also build up a relationship with their female soldiers and eventually unlock sex scenes – the game takes place in a world where people battle in realistic VR simulations.

The event is being promoted as the world’s first tournament for adult games, more information is available online – Tits ‘n’ Tanks can be played via Nutaku now.