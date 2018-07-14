Top 10 Cutest Magical Girls From Late Night Anime

Late night mahou shoujo anime has served as the topic of debate for this new ranking, which sorts the girls who voters believed are the cutest, with a revered and rather traumatic magical girl series practically taking over the entire list…
1. Kaname Madoka (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
2. Akemi Homura (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
3. Kukuri (Kukuri Mahoujin Guru Guru)
4. Sakura Kyoko (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
5. Mami Tomoe (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
6. Illya (Prisma Illya)
7. Takamachi Nanoha (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha)
8. Miki Sayaka (Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica)
9. Tanya Degrechaf (Youjo Senki)
10. Kowata Makoto (Flying Witch)
