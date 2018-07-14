Neptunia Standees Auctioned Off For $1,300

Standees featuring the characters of the disturbingly sexualized Hyperdimension Neptunia were bought up by one obsessed fan for a jaw-dropping sum of $1,300, though the most surprising fact however may be that a westerner made the purchase.

The silent auction took place at Anime Expo, with the winner naturally taking to Twitter to boast about his prize:

Some may perhaps be even more shocked to know that the winner also managed to win Idea Factory’s auction the previous year – the proud owner of Neptune and Noire also shared a photograph of himself with one of the standees visiting the USS Iowa:

Those online will surely be confused as to how anyone could possibly shell out so much cash for essentially large pieces of cardboard, though similar auctions (and products, for that matter) for equally meaningless goods have taken place.