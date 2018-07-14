China Quality Chemical Plant Explodes Killing 19

A chemical plant was unfortunately the latest thing to horribly explode in China, claiming the lives of 19 people and injuring 12 others, the result of exploding methanol, according to the firefighters who arrived on scene.

An industrial zone located in Jiangan served as the location of the devastating ordeal, the 12 that were injured are currently not in critical condition; authorities are currently investigating the incident though it was believed exploding methanol was the culprit – further details were not provided.

Footage of the accident showed a hellfire of smoke billowing up from the plant, indicating that this was no small event, though considering China’s rather explosive nature (especially in concerns to things that don’t typically combust) some may have been expecting such a fact…