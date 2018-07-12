Ponytail Day Cherishes The Cute Look

Social media users have celebrated the beauty of the ponytail by uploading tons of illustrations in honor of ponytail day, yet another excuse to show off cute anime girls with ponytails as well as possibly acquainting others with the apparently harmless fetish…
8 Comments
-
Pantsu Day, when?
-
Ponytails are a fetish?
-
A pink hair day maybe ?
-
When Poison gets more popular.
-
Still waiting for pantyhose day here
-
Haruhi where?
-
That Pony!! guy from Fumoffu must be happy today. 😀
