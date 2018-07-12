Monster Hunter 3D Anime Special Announced

Cherished monster hunting series Monster Hunter will now also be receiving a 3D animated special in addition to a live action movie, causing some to hope that the animated film may make up for the tragedy that will soon be the live action film (or perhaps both could be terrible).

Titled “Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild”, Capcom has teamed up with Pure Imagination Studios (based in California) to make the special – the full press release:

Capcom, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, and Pure Imagination Studios, the award-winning independent micro-studio that combines proprietary technology with groundbreaking storytelling are in production on a computer graphics animated special that will expand upon the universe of Monster Hunter, Capcom’s blockbuster game series. The two companies will produce and co-finance the special with Pure Imagination overseeing domestic and international sales. Joshua Fine (Ultimate Spider-Man (STARZ)) wrote the special. Production will be completed this Winter and the special is expected to premiere globally in 2019.

The 3D animated special, dubbed Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, tells the story of a brave young man determined to prove himself as a monster hunter worthy of recognition. His chance will come all too soon when he discovers that his remote village lies in the path of an Elder Dragon—a veritable force of nature made flesh.

“We are thrilled to return fans to the universe of Monster Hunter and expand the series’ rich lore,” said Monster Hunter Series Producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto. “We think die-hard fans will appreciate our dedication to the source material while those uninitiated to the series will still be treated to an epic adventure in a wholly unique world.”

Developed and published by Capcom, the Monster Hunter series of games has shipped more than 48 million units to players around the world since its initial release in 2004. Monster Hunter: World, the franchise’s latest release in the series, has shipped more than 8 million units worldwide (including digital download sales), now making it Capcom’s fastest selling title in the company’s history of making blockbuster games.

“At Pure Imagination, we focus on building content driven eco-systems and experiences that can live across multiple platforms of engagement,” said John P. Roberts, Chief Content Officer, Pure Imagination Studios. “With Monster Hunter, our talented and diverse group of animators, storytellers and producers, who have created content for LEGO, Marvel, and Star Wars, are collaborating with Capcom to create a powerful and engaging story universe to serve its enormous global fanbase,” he continued.