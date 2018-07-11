Nintendo Switch Now Cracks Itself For You

No stranger to all sorts of aggravating issues, Nintendo Switch owners have been suffering from yet another catastrophe as their consoles have now been cracking as opposed to merely bending, the problems seemingly evolving over time…

Initially noticed by one website, the site questioned their Twitter followers whether their Switch consoles also developed cracks along the top of the device, to which the response was overwhelming – the initial questioning tweet:

The abundance of replies:

Numerous users even had cracking along the left side of the device:

While the cause of the horrid problem has not been identified, many are already theorizing overheating to once again be the issue…