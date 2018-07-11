Nekopara Extra Game & Anime Announced

Fans of revered eroge Nekopara can get another cat-girl fix via the upcoming “Nekopara Extra: Koneko no hi no Yakusoku”, a new visual novel in the series that will also be getting an anime adaptation, with Neko Works fulfilling the promise from their Kickstarter (a rarity for such crowd-funding projects).

Nekopara Extra will revolve around the childhoods of the adorable Chocola and Vanilla, the other cute cat girls also making an appearance – the news was delivered at Anime Expo 2018:

Screenshots of the girl’s younger forms and more have been provided:

A few preview images for the anime adaptation of Nekopara Extra were also released:

Both the game and the anime will become available through Steam on July 27th.