Atelier Arland Trilogy Announced For PS4 & Switch

Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX, Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX and Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX have all been announced for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

Publisher Gust has announced that the Arland trilogy of Atelier games is to be ported to PS4 and Switch, with both physical and digital releases. All three games will cost ¥4,800 individually and will come with all the DLC items from the originals. Physical releases will include a download code for the soundtracks.

A trailer can be seen below:

Gust has also announced a ¥13,800 Atelier ~Alchemists of Arland 1-2-3~ DX Premium Box, containing the following:

A ¥10,800 box set will also be released, featuring only the three games.

Pre-orders are now being taken, with release planned for the 20th of September.

Unfortunately, only Japanese releases have been announced.