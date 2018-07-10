Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai’s Uzaki Hana Becomes Virtual YouTuber

Cute comedy manga Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai has had its well-endowed main heroine Uzaki Hana transformed into a virtual YouTuber (for one video at least) as the girl can be seen playing video games, advertising the manga and surely making otaku desperate for her to become a full-fledged virtual YouTuber.

Kadokawa’s official channel uploaded the video, which depicts Uzaki on-screen along with the gameplay of Earth Defense Forces 5:

Those sick of the trend may be wondering when the virtual YouTubers will end up suffering from income problems like the human ones…