Top 10 Most Profitable Smartphone Games of June 2018

1 hour ago
by Rift

Smartphone games have been ranked according to how much money they brought in for the month of June, with the usual suspects unsurprisingly still dominating the top of the list whilst competitors have yet to surface to dethrone them…

The ranking:

1. Monster Strike – ¥11 Billion

2. Fate/Grand Order – ¥10.4 Billion

3. Pokemon Go – ¥6.2 Billion

4. Puzzle & Dragons – ¥4.5 Billion

5. Kouya Koudou – ¥4.4 Billion

6. Dragon Ball Z: Dokan Battle – ¥2.7 Billion

7. Granblue Fantasy – ¥2.3 Billion

8. IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage – ¥1.7 Billion

9. SinoAlice – ¥1.6 Billion

10. Shironeko Project – ¥1.5 Billion

