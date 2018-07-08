Top 10 Most Profitable Smartphone Games of June 2018

Smartphone games have been ranked according to how much money they brought in for the month of June, with the usual suspects unsurprisingly still dominating the top of the list whilst competitors have yet to surface to dethrone them…
1. Monster Strike – ¥11 Billion
2. Fate/Grand Order – ¥10.4 Billion
3. Pokemon Go – ¥6.2 Billion
4. Puzzle & Dragons – ¥4.5 Billion
5. Kouya Koudou – ¥4.4 Billion
6. Dragon Ball Z: Dokan Battle – ¥2.7 Billion
7. Granblue Fantasy – ¥2.3 Billion
8. IdolMaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage – ¥1.7 Billion
9. SinoAlice – ¥1.6 Billion
10. Shironeko Project – ¥1.5 Billion
Leave a Comment