Studio Trigger Begging For Cash Via Patreon

Anime studio Trigger (perhaps most notable for Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia) has announced that they have opened a Patreon to fund their future projects, with such a step likely to have been a matter of time due to the pitifully low wages animators are known to barely survive off of.

Trigger made the announcement at Anime Expo 2018, a description from their official Patreon page:

“We’re a studio that strives for a global audience and values communications with our fans. If you’ve been in a creative business, I bet we can all relate that a simple feedback is all it takes to make our day great. However, there’s no denying at times we wished we had an extra buck or two. There’s been one too many incidents where we had to give up a merchandise idea because it was unprofitable, or simply due to lack of funding. That’s where you and Patreon comes in! With your support, we would like to forward funds into various aspect of the studio. Possibly a new line of merchandise, attending/conducting more events, or simply providing a little more to our staff.”

Their only Patreon goal (which has already been met) was to allow them to have livestreams of drawing sessions featuring their artists and animators; in addition it was also mentioned that the page is being run by only one person and that all updates will be in English.

Currently Trigger are raking in over $4,500 a month from patrons that were accumulated in about a single day; considering its success, it seems inevitable that other anime studios will follow suit – along with controversy about what they will be allowed to produce in accordance with Patreon’s rules…