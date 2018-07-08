Gundam Franchise Next In Line For Live Action Film

The long-lasting beloved Gundam franchise will be receiving another live action movie, bound to humiliate the series a 2nd time whilst amassing hatred for western movie studios even more.

Sunrise and California-based studio Legendary Pictures will be collaborating to produce the film, which was announced by Yasuo Miyawaka (the president of Sunrise) at Anime Expo, the first live action film – G-Saviour – wasn’t the most stellar movie according to IMDB (the film ironically also being produced in the west), with fans likely having no faith that this movie will be any good either.

Established in 1979, the series has gone on to take place in numerous different universes and timelines and even has several different genres, leaving fans guessing in terms of what the movie’s plot may be as the details have yet to be revealed – though, so long as it possesses giant robots fighting, at least even the most casual of fans may be amused…