Kill la Kill the Game: IF Gameplay As Hot As The Outfits

Gameplay footage has surfaced for the highly anticipated Kill la Kill game, which has now been given the title “Kill la Kill the Game: IF”; the PV will probably have fans of the riveting series quite excited as it features Satsuki and Ryuuko dueling.

The PV, which was unveiled at Anime Expo:

Considering how concerned the snowflake contingent is with non-Tumblrized sauciness of late, it will likely only be a matter of time before someone is offended – Kill la Kill the Game: IF will launch for the PC and PS4 in 2019, and those attending EVO 2018 in Las Vegas will get a chance to play it.