Kill la Kill the Game: IF Gameplay As Hot As The Outfits

17 hours ago
30 Comments
by Rift

Gameplay footage has surfaced for the highly anticipated Kill la Kill game, which has now been given the title “Kill la Kill the Game: IF”; the PV will probably have fans of the riveting series quite excited as it features Satsuki and Ryuuko dueling.

The PV, which was unveiled at Anime Expo:

Considering how concerned the snowflake contingent is with non-Tumblrized sauciness of late, it will likely only be a matter of time before someone is offended – Kill la Kill the Game: IF will launch for the PC and PS4 in 2019, and those attending EVO 2018 in Las Vegas will get a chance to play it.

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

30 Comments