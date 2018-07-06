FigureX Holding Life-Sized Figure Exhibit

FigureX, who are likely most known for producing life-sized figurines of famous anime and video game characters, will be holding an exhibit in July showcasing all their captivating creations, a perfect opportunity for the many individuals too poor to purchase any of the wallet-intensive marvels.

FigureX made the announcement via their Twitter; some of the life-sized figures that they have created:

While it has not been mentioned which figures would be on display, the event will take place at Akihabara Radio Kaikan’s 10th floor Event Space from July 28th to July 30th – admission is free.