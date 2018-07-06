Capcom: “The Resident Evil 2 Remake Isn’t A Remake”

Despite being labeled a remake, the gameplay footage revealed at E3 served as a clear indicator to fans of the original that the Resident Evil 2 remake isn’t an exact replica, with Capcom’s Brand Manager Mike Lunn explaining the reasoning behind this decision.

Mike Lunn explained their intended direction for the “remake”:

“It won’t be faithful one to one. For someone that’s played the game, some people played it once and some people played it a thousand times because it’s their favorite game. For the people that have even played it a thousand times, we wanted it to feel fresh. That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”

He elaborated that while he wants the game to be faithful, there will still be variations (such as puzzles, enemy location and jump scares) to surprise both new and old players alike:

“So for example, there is a part where you’re walking through the police station, and a lurker walks by the window. In the original game that happens every single time. We don’t include that because of the jumpscares, the puzzles, and because we want you to be challenged by that stuff. We want you to be scared by that stuff, not just repositioned to a new part of the building, but sort of reimagined.”

As for the reasoning behind why they want to add these differences:

“Because we don’t want you to know exactly how the puzzles are solved, we don’t want you to know exactly where the enemies are going to be. We want to surprise you. So, we have changed things a bit. But on the whole, the main idea, the main arcs of the story are very similar. But there are going to be some new surprises in there as well.”

Many will no doubt hope that Square Enix will use the Resident Evil 2 remake as an example of what fans most want from the Final Fantasy VII remake…

The Resident Evil 2 remake will launch on January 25th for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.