Capcom: “The Resident Evil 2 Remake Isn’t A Remake”

10 hours ago
by Rift

Despite being labeled a remake, the gameplay footage revealed at E3 served as a clear indicator to fans of the original that the Resident Evil 2 remake isn’t an exact replica, with Capcom’s Brand Manager Mike Lunn explaining the reasoning behind this decision.

Mike Lunn explained their intended direction for the “remake”:

“It won’t be faithful one to one. For someone that’s played the game, some people played it once and some people played it a thousand times because it’s their favorite game. For the people that have even played it a thousand times, we wanted it to feel fresh. That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”

He elaborated that while he wants the game to be faithful, there will still be variations (such as puzzles, enemy location and jump scares) to surprise both new and old players alike:

“So for example, there is a part where you’re walking through the police station, and a lurker walks by the window. In the original game that happens every single time. We don’t include that because of the jumpscares, the puzzles, and because we want you to be challenged by that stuff. We want you to be scared by that stuff, not just repositioned to a new part of the building, but sort of reimagined.”

As for the reasoning behind why they want to add these differences:

“Because we don’t want you to know exactly how the puzzles are solved, we don’t want you to know exactly where the enemies are going to be. We want to surprise you. So, we have changed things a bit. But on the whole, the main idea, the main arcs of the story are very similar. But there are going to be some new surprises in there as well.”

Many will no doubt hope that Square Enix will use the Resident Evil 2 remake as an example of what fans most want from the Final Fantasy VII remake…

The Resident Evil 2 remake will launch on January 25th for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

  • Anonymous says:

    I hate it when idiots don’t have the talent to come up with a new successful franchise, but still want to be creative in their remakes. In the end they only produce shit to soil a good name.

    • Anonymous says:

      It’s not about being creative enough to make a new game. It’s about the fanservice. Haven’t you ever been so nostalgic to want to see an old ass game made with new modern tech and ideas? Don’t answer that, I don’t give a shit what you think. Some people do want to see what becomes of it, see the hype following FF7 remake when it was **first announced**.

  • Anonymous says:

    This has been a pet peeve for me with Final Fantasy VII “Remake”. It’s not a remake. The day they showed the gameplay and it being episodic I immediately knew the remake already dead. I find if you’re gonna remake a game, it’s going to the same gameplay and layout as the original. It can have new content for sure, like REmake did. Capcom is right when they say this isn’t a remake.

      • DarkChaplain says:

        A Remaster is a VERY different thing from a Remake. A Remake rebuilds a game from the ground up and makes adjustments where needed.

        A Remaster is basically slapping new, higher-resolution textures on things, adding more modern rendering options, improved shadows, some higher-poly models, but doesn’t actually rebuild the game outside of its assets and some technical aspects, like improving the lighting.

        A Remake starts from scratch, not just with new assets, but usually with an entire new code base, while still trying to remain faithful enough to the original.

        FFVII “Remake” is neither, it is more of a reboot with entirely different mechanics (stealth, action combat, ignoring the Compilation of FFVII games, rewriting story and characters in places, split into parts, etc).

  • Anonymous says:

    Remake is not a remake. It’s a new game.

    What the fuck am I reading even. Remake is a remake, remaster is a remaster, port is port and fucking new game is a new game. Who the fuck is this Lunn guy if the can’t find differences between those 4 types of games.

  • Anonymous says:

    “It won’t be faithful one to one. (…) That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake.
    It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”
    That’s why it’s called a ReMAKE, not a Remaster. Dumbasses…

    • Anonymous says:

      Nope, though despite what a small subset might seem to complain about, those two aspects are not what made an RE game an RE game, it was the places, the characters, the story.

      Makes me laugh when they’re like “Unplayable! THIS ISN’T AN RE GAME” because of something as small (and outdated) as the original tank controls and camera angles. You can prefer the originals, I love them, but don’t act like they’re the best objectively because they aren’t, even if they were it certainly wouldn’t be because of the camera angles and controls.

  • Anonymous says:

    Duh, you can title it whatever you want if, but it’s still a remake if you’re using a game as a basis for everything, including story, and complementing/enhancing various elements of it. There are more faithful and less faithful adaptations/remakes of things, no problem there.