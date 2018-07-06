Caligula Effect: Overdose Coming West On PC, PS4 And Switch

The remake of Vita RPG The Caligula Effect is coming west in early 2019 for the PC, PS4 and Switch.

Nippon Ichi Software America have announced that the remake of The Caligula Effect will be arriving on the Switch, PS4 and PC in Europe and America at some point in 2019. The game had originally been released on PS Vita, but gained little attention outside of Japan due to performance issues and the platform’s lack of popularity.

The game’s Steam profile page suggests that there will be no English voice acting.

NIS America have provided an announcement trailer and given the following summary of the game:

About Mobius. An idyllic world that exists for the sake of letting people forget about the pain and problems of reality. In this world created by a sentient vocaloid program, μ (Mu), reality and fantasy has become blurred, allowing people to relive their high school years in bliss. Yet in this seemingly beautiful and perfect world, something is amiss. Escape from this false paradise with your fellow students and return to reality in The Caligula Effect: Overdose! Key Features An Overdose of New Features – The Caligula Effect: Overdose boasts enhanced visuals and gameplay! Explore new scenarios, endings, and the “Forbidden Musician Route” while escaping the virtual world of Mobius. The New Faces of Kishimai High – Play as the newly added female protagonist! Plus, meet two new members of the Go-Home Club, who each have their own new Ostinato Musician to face. Use the Imaginary Chain! – Turn-based battle meets exhilarating action in this refined JRPG battle system! Develop a flawless strategy after using the Imaginary Chain to predict what your enemies will do next! Unite and Escape – Sometimes, it’s hard to go at it alone. Befriend over 500 other students in this imaginary paradise to improve your skills in battle and ultimately return to reality.