Schoolboys Arrested For Love Live Manhole Cover Sacrilege

Two teenage boys have been arrested for travelling 300km (180 miles) to vandalise Love Live! manhole covers in Numazu.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old, both from the Tokyo area, have been arrested for defacing Love Live! themed manhole covers in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture. The younger boy was from Nerima Ward in Tokyo proper, whereas the older boy was from Kasukabe in Saitama Prefecture. Shockingly, the schoolboys were willing to make a 300km round trip, six hours on the train, in order to commit their heinous crimes.

The boys were identified by police using the videos they uploaded of their crimes and arrested on the 2nd of July. They are accused of property damage.

Some may be surprised to hear that the boys do not seem to have been fans of a rival franchise such as Idolmaster. In fact, they are Love Live! fans who may have been vandalising manhole covers depicting characters they see as inferior.

It must also be noted that there is no evidence that they were also behind the paint attacks on the manhole covers, which happened on the 6th of June.

Twitter users have also identified the tool they used to commit their horrendous acts: a rather bizarre “weapon” made from 6.5mm audio jacks: