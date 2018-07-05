Pokemon Quest Event Cute Yet Bizarre

Smartphone game Pokemon Quest recently had a real life event of the odd sort as it involved actors in black suits with heads of the game’s pixelated Pokemon, which some might agree would have been less strange if they were perhaps on a black stage.

The events took place in Shibuya and Harajuku and allowed attendants to watch the performers frolic about:

Pokemon Quest is available on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch for free now; the title has proven to be substantially popular as it acquired over 1 million downloads within 2 days of launch.