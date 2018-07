Players who’d rather prefer receiving punishment themselves can do just that in Bullet Girls Phantasia, allowing the game’s lovely maidens to do things such as forcefully slap the player or shove a pacifier in their mouth, the developers making sure the title even appeals to masochists.

A gameplay video showing off the Reverse Interrogation system:

Bullet Girls Phantasia busts out on August 9th in Japan for PS4 and Vita, along with an English-subtitled Asian version.