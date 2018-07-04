China: Man Killed By Hospital Inserting Shower Head Up Anus

An elderly man who was admitted to a hospital and was expected to be discharged soon had has condition fatally worsened after a member of staff shoved a shower head up his rectum during a shower, a bizarre act that drove the poor man to his death.

The 75-year-old man had been suffering from end-stage renal failure and was admitted to the hospital December of last year because of a viral infection, he was expected to be discharged June 27th but he soon started suffering from rectal bleeding after an “object the length of a man’s palm” was inserted into his rectum during a shower on June 23rd.

Telling him it was “normal” and that it relieves constipation, the patient care assistant continued to repeatedly insert the bulbous object another 5-6 times; a colonoscopy however revealed that the old man’s rectum had been perforated – though the staff did not divulge how the damage could have happened.

His condition worsening, the old man ended up passing away a day later, declining an operation to help fix the damage due to staff telling him the procedure would leave him with a chance of survival of less than half – the old man urged his family to seek legal justice instead, which they obliged.

The hospital’s rather pitiful apology:

“The hospital understands that during the communication process between medical staff and the patient and his family, experiences that are not ideal and unpleasant had occurred. We apologize and expresses deep condolences to the patient’s relatives.”

When asked about the means they use to relieve a patient of constipation, the hospital claimed they would use drugs as well as possibly someone’s fingers or soft plastic tubes; according to the lawmaker aiding the family, such a procedure had no records.

Another lawmaker (and urologist) commented that most hospitals usually utilize oral laxatives (conceding to colonic irrigation should they fail) by pumping them into the patient’s rectum with soft plastic tubes as they lie down on a bed, not in the shower.

The hospital is cooperating with the police for their investigation, though of course no arrests have been made.