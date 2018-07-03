Top 10 Most Romantically Thickheaded Anime Characters

There exist numerous anime characters who possess the rather common trait of being thickheaded when it comes to romance, this list has compiled the most thickheaded of them all, with voters somehow believing there to be a more dense individual than One Piece’s Luffy around…
1. Tanaka (Tanaka-kun wa Itsumo Kedaruge)
2. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
3. Ash Ketchum (Pokemon)
4. Shokupanman (Anpanman)
5. Umetarou Nozaki (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)
6. Raku Ichijou (Nisekoi)
7. Rito Yuuki (To Love-Ru)
8. Kamijou Touma (To Aru Majutsu no Index)
9 (tie). Souma Yukihira (Shokugeki no Soma)
9 (tie). Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)
Leave a Comment